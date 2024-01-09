Dems announce major cash to court Black, Latino and AAPI voters

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says it's pouring $35 million into a campaign to engage with Black, Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters ahead of this year's elections.

Why it matters: Democrats, including President Biden, have slowly been bleeding support among many of these voters.

Latino voters specifically played a key role in several tight swing state races in 2022, and as the fastest-growing demographic of voters, their power will be even greater this year.

Details: House Dems say they will spend money on research and polling, paid media, organizing, voter education and protection and battling mis- and disinformation through their P.O.W.E.R. The People campaign, launched Tuesday.

The campaign will include English, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese language ads and outreach.

A spokesman says the initial $35 million investment is more than it made in the last election cycle, which was roughly $30 million.

What they're saying: "The DCCC's significant, early investment and focused effort to persuade and mobilize people of color will help us win back the majority so we can continue to deliver for the American people," Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) said in a statement to Axios Latino.

