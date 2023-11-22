Skip to main content
Nov 21, 2023 - Politics & Policy

House GOP fundraising arm lags Democrats as 2024 heats up

Data: Federal Election Commission; Chart: Axios Visuals

The National Republican Congressional Committee has an uphill fundraising battle against Democrats heading into 2024, according to its public filing with the FEC.

Driving the news: The NRCC ended October with $37.3 million in cash on hand after raising $75.1 million this year, compared to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's $47.3 million cash on hand after raising $101.3 million so far this year.

  • The NRCC brought in about $5 million in October, compared to the DCCC's $8.1 million, per its FEC filing.

Zoom in: Both party's numbers dropped in October, which could be attributed to the third fundraising quarter's Sept. 31 deadline — and the flood of fundraising efforts that come at the end of a quarter.

  • The NRCC raised almost double ($9.3 million) in September of what it brought in during October, when the House was without a speaker for three weeks following Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R- Calif.) historic ouster.
  • The NRCC spent $3.8 million in October, while the DCCC spent $5.5 million.

The big picture: Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has limited fundraising experience and follows in the footsteps of prolific fundraiser McCarthy, broke the House speaker stalemate on Oct. 25.

