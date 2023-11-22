Data: Federal Election Commission; Chart: Axios Visuals The National Republican Congressional Committee has an uphill fundraising battle against Democrats heading into 2024, according to its public filing with the FEC. Driving the news: The NRCC ended October with $37.3 million in cash on hand after raising $75.1 million this year, compared to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's $47.3 million cash on hand after raising $101.3 million so far this year.

The NRCC brought in about $5 million in October, compared to the DCCC's $8.1 million, per its FEC filing.

Zoom in: Both party's numbers dropped in October, which could be attributed to the third fundraising quarter's Sept. 31 deadline — and the flood of fundraising efforts that come at the end of a quarter.

The NRCC raised almost double ($9.3 million) in September of what it brought in during October, when the House was without a speaker for three weeks following Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R- Calif.) historic ouster.

The NRCC spent $3.8 million in October, while the DCCC spent $5.5 million.

The big picture: Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has limited fundraising experience and follows in the footsteps of prolific fundraiser McCarthy, broke the House speaker stalemate on Oct. 25.

The NRCC had its best online fundraising week of the cycle the week after his election, Axios' Andrew Solender reported.

