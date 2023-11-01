Scoop: Mike Johnson fuels House GOP’s best fundraising week of cycle

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is still paying dividends for House Republicans' grassroots fundraising a week out from his election, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Johnson's low national profile has led to concerns that he would struggle to fill the shoes of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) when it comes to fundraising.

McCarthy, a well-known and prolific fundraiser, raised nearly $14 million this cycle as of Sept. 30, compared to just $548,000 raised by Johnson.

Driving the news: National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Jack Pandol told Axios that the NRCC had its best online fundraising week of the cycle so far, bringing in $1 million since Johnson was elected last Wednesday.

The period included the best day for online fundraising and donor signups in 18 months, Politico first reported.

The majority of the week's haul came from emails sent in Johnson's name, according to Pandol.

What they're saying: "House Republicans are enjoying a digital cash geyser under Speaker Mike Johnson. The NRCC is racing to capture this enthusiasm and raise the resources to grow our House majority," Pandol said in a statement.

The other side: Democrats are hoping that Johnson's hardline conservative views on hot-button social issues including abortion and gay marriage can be used to weight down vulnerable Republicans in swing-districts.

"He is a rare and volatile combination of unvetted [and] conservative talk show host. He actually has years of material, freestyle right-wing rhetoric, that nobody has looked under the hood on," one Democratic strategist told Axios.

What we're watching: Johnson's conservative bona fides may excite small-dollar donors, but he still faces a steep learning curve in building relationships with the wealthy donors who fuel Republican campaigns.