Hundreds rescued as record rains flood northeastern Australia

Life-threatening flooding in Australia's Far North Queensland saw rescue teams respond to more than 370 callouts and receive over 1,000 requests for assistance, the state's Fire and Emergency Services said Monday.

The big picture: Thousands were without power and officials in Cairns raised concerns that the city that's the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef could lose drinking water as heavy rains from ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper lashed the region.

State of play: Jasper passed on Wednesday near the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal, just over 100 miles north of Cairns, where officials were preparing to evacuate the entire town of almost 280 residents due to rising floodwaters.

Officials said the flooding had trapped nine adults and one child on the roof of a hospital.

In Cairns, the regional council said in an online statemen that some suburbs in the city of over 161,000 "may already be without water due to damaged infrastructure" from the flooding, as it warned water supply had reached a "critical level" after some supply intakes were "blocked by debris."

Cairns Airport said in a Facebook post it was closed due to this "unprecedented flooding event related to major and rapid flooding at the nearby Barron River."

Meanwhile, video footage has captured crocodiles swimming in the floodwaters.

Of note: The Australian Defense Force was deploying up to 150 emergency support personnel and equipment to Cairns, Australia's Defense Minister, Richard Marles, said in a post to X Monday.

"ADF helicopters will provide assistance to isolated residents in the region as soon as possible to support Queensland emergency authorities," he added.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Daniel Hayes said as the rains began subsiding in many places on Monday that new rainfall records had been set across Far North Queensland, per the Cairns Post.

Context: Climate change is causing extreme precipitation events to be more intense and frequent

This is because a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, which provides added moisture and energy to storm systems, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Between the lines: This extreme weather event has occurred during an El Niño, which Environmental Geography adjunct professor Steve Turton notes in The Conversation is "when tropical cyclones are much less likely to occur in the Australian region" — especially in early December.

"The atmosphere and oceans are warming due to increasing emissions of greenhouse gases, largely caused by burning fossil fuels," added Turton, who's based at Central Queensland University.

"This has led to a greater risk of extreme rainfall and flooding, such as the events we're seeing now in Far North Queensland."

