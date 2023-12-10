Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joked during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that former President Trump was a "human gumball machine" due to his tendency to give unfiltered remarks.

Why it matters: Romney's quip came in response to Trump's comments during a town hall last week that he would not be a "dictator" if elected in 2024 "other than day one."

The big picture: "Donald Trump is kind of a human gumball machine," Romney said.

"A thought or a notion comes in, and it comes out of his mouth. There's not a lot of filter that goes on. There's not a lot of, 'What's the implication?' No, no. He just says whatever," he added.

However, while Romney said he doesn't attach too much importance to the words Trump said while playing to a crowd, he stressed that there is reason for concern.

"I do think you can look at his record as president, and particularly in the last months of his presidency, and say, 'This is a dangerous approach. It's an authoritarian approach.'"

Zoom out: Trump remains the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 race amidst a crowded field of Republican candidates still trying to break through to challenge him.

While Romney has not yet endorsed any candidate, he lauded former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as having done a "terrific job" in the race so far, saying his presence had kept Trump from coming to the GOP debates.

Romney also praised former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, saying "right now, I think she's the only one that has a shot of becoming the nominee" apart from Trump, though he cautioned it remains a "long shot."

As for former President Biden's own bid for reelection, Romney said he felt there are "a couple of other Democrats" that he felt would be a better option than Biden.

Worth noting: Romney's candid remarks come after he announced in September that he would not be running for reelection in the Senate next year.

Romney, who has been a vocal Trump critic, said last month that he would be willing to vote for a Democrat in 2024.

