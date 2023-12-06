Dec 5, 2023 - Politics & Policy
Hannity asks Trump to promise he wouldn’t abuse power
Fox News' Sean Hannity asked former President Trump to promise to the American people during a town hall event on Tuesday night that he would not abuse his power if he is elected president.
Driving the news: The comments during the town hall in Davenport, Iowa, come as multiple media outlets have published stories in recent days warning of a "Trump dictatorship" if he is elected a second term.
- Hannity asked Trump: "Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?"
- "Except for day one," Trump said. "I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill."
- "That's not retribution," Hannity said.
- Trump replied: "I love this guy, he says, 'you're not going to be a dictator are you?' I said no, no, no, other than day one."
- "We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator," Trump said.
The big picture: Trump's inflammatory rhetoric on the 2024 campaign trail against his political enemies has been compared by some to the rhetoric of fascist dictators, Axios' Zach Basu reported.
- Trump's allies have condemned the warnings and dismissed them.
- "Dems & their media allies have given up on debating issues & have shifted to name-calling & rhetorical fearmongering," senior Trump adviser Jason Miller wrote on the social media platform X.
Go deeper: Trump unleashes grievances, warnings in wild 24 hours on Truth Social