Trump unleashes grievances, warnings in wild 24 hours on Truth Social

Former President Trump has spent the last 24 hours on Truth Social unleashing a torrent of grievances, vengeful promises and links to online conspiracy theories about his political rivals.
Why it matters: Trump's online rhetoric has frequently dipped into violent extremism since he left office, escalating as his legal troubles have mounted. Public fatigue and the pro-Trump echo chamber created by Truth Social have at times softened the shock value of the GOP front-runner's daily musings.
Zoom in: Below is a sampling of Trump's online rhetoric over the last 24 hours:
Nov. 29, 8:26 am: Warned that his indictments have opened up a "very big and dangerous Pandora's Box," building on recent suggestions that he will use the Justice Department to prosecute his enemies if elected.
Nov. 29, 1:11 pm: Claimed that he has "done more for Black people than any other President," potentially including Abraham Lincoln.
Nov. 29, 3:58 pm, 3:59 pm, 4:00pm, 4:01pm, 4:02pm: Targeted the wife of New York Judge Arthur Engoron — who is presiding over his civil fraud trail — in five separate posts for allegedly criticizing the Trump family and other Republicans on social media. Engoron's wife has denied making the posts, saying she doesn't have an X account.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new Trump posts.