Moderators lose control of argument between Christie and DeSantis

Republican presidential candidates participate in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis engaged in an extended, heated exchange over a question about former President Trump's fitness for office during the fourth GOP primary debate.
Driving the news: Christie repeatedly pushed DeSantis to answer whether he thinks Trump, 77, is fit for office and accused him of dodging the question.
DeSantis said that there is an opportunity to choose somebody "who is in the prime of their life" for president.
The big picture: Trump would be the oldest president inaugurated if he wins in 2024, and rivals have highlighted gaffes by the former president to raise questions about his mental fitness for office.
Zoom in: Christie, a vocal Trump critic, repeatedly criticized the former president on stage during the debate hosted by NewsNation, while the other GOP rivals largely avoided direct criticisms.
