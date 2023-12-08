People gather on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for a rally to support abortion rights. Photo: South Florida Sun-Sentinel via Getty Images

Democrat-aligned groups are working to put a state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on Montana's ballot next year, a move that would boost embattled Democratic Sen. Jon Tester's re-election bid. Why it matters: Tester is one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents in 2024. Democrats are clinging to a 51-seat majority in the chamber, so his campaign is critical to determining whether they keep control of the Senate in 2025.

The effort in Montana is part of a national strategy by Democrats to put abortion issues on the ballot in as many critical states as possible.

Abortion-rights measures have proved to be a powerful motivator for Democratic voters in several recent elections in other states, as the party is riding a wave of victories on the issue heading into 2024.

Driving the news: In late November, abortion-rights advocates, including Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, filed paperwork in Montana to begin the lengthy process to get a constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot.

The proposed amendment — which is not final — would prohibit "the government from denying or burdening the right to abortion before fetal viability."

Tester has been supportive of the effort behind the scenes, a person familiar with the effort to Axios.

Between the lines: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a potential future presidential candidate who has been funding efforts to protect abortion rights across the country through his group Think Big America, is likely to make a financial and strategic investment in the Montana effort, according to a spokesperson.

Pritzker, a billionaire, and Think Big America donated $1 million to support the recent abortion-rights referendum in Ohio and $1 million to a campaign in Nevada to put a similar measure on the ballot there next year.

Nevada is a presidential swing state with a key Senate race as well.

The big picture: Democrats are working to put abortion-rights measures on the 2024 ballot, especially in politically divided states that will be crucial in the presidential election. Even in conservative states, voters have been rejecting Republican-led abortion bans that have been imposed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democrats in New York — which could be decisive in determining the majority in the House of Representatives — have put an amendment on the ballot next November that would protect abortion rights.

Progressives also are organizing in the key states of Arizona and Florida to put abortion rights measures on the ballot.

In Florida, a Feb. 1 deadline looms. But Pinecrest Vice Mayor Anna Hochkammer, who is leading the effort, believes supporters of a ballot initiative will meet the nearly 900,000-signature requirement.

In 2022, an abortion rights referendum in Michigan passed overwhelmingly and boosted Democrats across the state — giving the party the governorship and both chambers of the legislature for the first time in decades.

Montana is a conservative state, but last year voters there rejected a measure meant to restrict some abortion rights.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that it was Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana (not Planned Parenthood Action Fund) that filed paperwork for a ballot measure in Montana.