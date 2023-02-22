Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester launches re-election campaign

Ivana Saric
Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on FTX in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Jon Tester during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Dec. 2022. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced on Wednesday that he will seek re-election in 2024 for a key Senate seat.

Why it matters: Montana is one of several tossup races being eyed by Republicans as they attempt to capture the Senate majority in 2024.

Republicans are worried that two prospective challengers to Tester have serious political baggage:

  • Rep. Matt Rosendale lost to Tester in 2018 and is a member of the hard-right wing of the House GOP caucus.
  • Rep. Ryan Zinke resigned as Interior Secretary during the Trump administration amid ethics investigations.

What they're saying: "It's official. I'm running for reelection," Tester tweeted Wednesday.

  • "Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work," he added.
