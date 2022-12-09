Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema during a news conference at the Capitol on Nov. 29. Photo: Kent Nishimura/L.A. Times via Getty Images

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 a.m. ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — just three days after Democrats thought they had secured a 51-49 majority.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Josh Kraushaar: Sinema views activists in the Arizona Democratic Party as extreme as the state Republican Party.

She's up in 2024, and risked a primary from Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on the left.

"Arizonans — including many registered as Democrats or Republicans — are eager for leaders who focus on common-sense solutions rather than party doctrine," Sinema says in an op-ed in The Arizona Republic, her state's largest paper.

"That's why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington."

Sinema — ever unpredictable and inscrutable — told Senate Majority Leader Schumer of her decision yesterday, Politico reports.

"I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this," Sinema told CNN's Jake Tapper. "But, actually, I think it makes a lot of sense. ... I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to."

"Removing myself from the partisan structure — not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it'll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship."

Reality check: Punchbowl News notes that Sinema leaving the party gives Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "outsized sway once again."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.