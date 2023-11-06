Scoop: Newsom, Pritzker signal White House ambitions in donations to S. Carolina candidate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at an event in Los Angeles last month. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker both recently cut checks for a candidate in this month's mayoral election in Charleston, S.C., Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The donations to Charleston candidate Clay Middleton signal White House ambitions for both governors, as South Carolina recently moved to the front of the Democratic presidential primary calendar.

The moves by Newsom and Pritzker are part of a larger pattern of ambitious Democrats upping their national profiles ahead of 2028 or even 2024 in the unlikely case President Biden decides not to run for re-election in the face of poor poll numbers.

It's also a boon for Middleton — a longtime former aide to South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn and Democratic presidential candidates — as he tries to defeat the incumbent Democratic mayor, John Tecklenburg, in the Nov. 7 election.

Driving the news: Pritzker and Newsom both donated $1,000, the maximum for local elections, to Middleton's campaign last week, his team confirmed.

Pritzker donated personally, while Newsom donated through his political action committee, Campaign for Democracy.

Newsom's group also sent out a fundraising text for Middleton this past week that raised more than $17,000, a spokesperson for Newsom told Axios.

Zoom in: Other potential presidential candidates also have taken an interest in the Charleston race.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who hired Middleton to help lead his South Carolina team in the 2020 presidential race, endorsed Middleton earlier this year and sent out a fundraising email from his campaign email list.

Financial disclosures show that Booker has not donated to Middleton but his spokesperson said he has recorded robocalls.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who was in South Carolina in October for a policy event with the state party, grabbed barbecue with Middleton and endorsed him but has not donated, according to his spokesperson.

Middleton, who also served as a senior adviser to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, told Axios he has not talked about the 2024 or 2028 presidential races with any of those Democrats.

"I'm just humbled to have their support in this race," he said.

"I get the national implications, but the real supporters I need are the voters that live in the city of Charleston," Middleton said.

The election is expected to go to a Nov. 21 run-off between Tecklenburg and one of the five other candidates running for the position.

The intrigue: Democrats' involvement in a 2023 South Carolina mayoral race is another instance of quiet jockeying among ambitious Democrats to succeed Biden.

Clyburn is backing Middleton, his former district aide and Lowcountry regional coordinator from 2003 to 2011, according to Legistorm.

Any Democrat with presidential ambitions will want to court Clyburn after his endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 resuscitated his campaign and propelled him to victory.

Newsom, Pritzker, Booker, and Khanna all support Biden's re-election, but these moves also put them in a stronger position for 2028 or in case Biden has a change of heart this election cycle.

Middleton said he began meeting with Newsom's team in September, when he sat down in Washington, D.C. with Eve O'Toole, a longtime ally of Newsom who sometimes functions as his representative in D.C. O'Toole did not respond to an email requesting comment.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Pritzker told Axios: "Gov. Pritzker believes that Clay Middleton will make a great mayor for Charleston."