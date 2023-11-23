President Biden in a Thanksgiving message on Thursday said Americans should "come together" and "focus on dealing with our problems and being together and stop the rancor."

What they're saying: "We can have different political views, but we have one view," Biden said in a phone interview with NBC News' Al Roker before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began. "The one view is that we're the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that."