President Biden in a Thanksgiving message on Thursday said Americans should "come together" and "focus on dealing with our problems and being together and stop the rancor."
What they're saying: "We can have different political views, but we have one view," Biden said in a phone interview with NBC News' Al Roker before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began. "The one view is that we're the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that."
"We have to bring the nation together and treat each other with a little bit of decency, and I think that's where the vast majority of the American people are," he added.
First lady Jill Biden added that "it's important that we all commit to an act of kindness today, so call someone and wish them a happy Thanksgiving or do something kind."
State of play: The Bidens spent the holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, at the home of billionaire David Rubenstein, and briefly visited the Nantucket Fire Department with gifts.
According to Biden's public schedule, the president and first lady made calls to different branches of the military earlier in the day.
Biden, who celebrated his 81st birthday this week, also participated in a "polar bear plunge" with some of his family. Naomi Biden shared a photo of the group on X afterward.