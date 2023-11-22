Thanksgiving 2023 side dish winners announced

Thanks to the responses of 6,000+ Axios readers, the winners of Axios' favorite Thanksgiving sides poll have been selected. If you were to have Thanksgiving dinner with other Axios readers, you'd be having mashed potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie.

Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

By the numbers: While some of the matchups had runaway winners, others were much more hotly contested.

Stuffing vs. dressing was the tightest race, with dressing edging out stuffing overall 51% to 49% thanks to its popularity in the Midwest and South.

was the tightest race, with dressing edging out stuffing overall 51% to 49% thanks to its popularity in the Midwest and South. Mashed potatoes reign supreme except in Louisiana, where sweet potatoes were more popular.

reign supreme except in Louisiana, where sweet potatoes were more popular. Cranberry sauce in relish form trounced the jiggly canned variety, except in Mississippi.

Zoom in: While the majority of respondents said they don't include the following regional dishes as a part of their Thanksgiving spread, several readers expressed interest in adding them to future holiday meals. Among those readers who already include at least one of these dishes, they preferred: