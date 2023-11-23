The big picture: An NYPD spokesperson said several people had been taken into custody after the demonstration on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan saw protesters dressed in white jumpsuits display a banner and chant "liberation for Palestine and planet" as they poured red liquid onto themselves.
A green dinosaur balloon sponsored by the Sinclair Oil Corporation was behind them at the time. The protest forced the parade to temporarily stop, per ABC News.
Only a "handful" of the 30 demonstrators protesting along the route jumped the barricades and ran into the street as the parade took place, per KABC-TV.
What they're saying: The Seven Circles Alliance, a coalition of climate, social justice and political activists, said in a statement they disrupted the parade for 20 minutes "to bring attention to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians."
Of note: A member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts held up the Palestinian flag from a float during the procession in a show of solidarity amid the Israel-Hamas war, NBC News reports.