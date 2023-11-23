Skip to main content
Updated Nov 23, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York Police Department (NYPD) members intervene and take two pro-Palestinian protesters into custody, who entered the parade, during the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, United States on November 23, 2023.

New York Police Department officers take into custody two pro-Palestinian protesters who interrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday by blocking the route in New York City, video footage shows.

The big picture: An NYPD spokesperson said several people had been taken into custody after the demonstration on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan saw protesters dressed in white jumpsuits display a banner and chant "liberation for Palestine and planet" as they poured red liquid onto themselves.

  • A green dinosaur balloon sponsored by the Sinclair Oil Corporation was behind them at the time. The protest forced the parade to temporarily stop, per ABC News.
  • Only a "handful" of the 30 demonstrators protesting along the route jumped the barricades and ran into the street as the parade took place, per KABC-TV.

What they're saying: The Seven Circles Alliance, a coalition of climate, social justice and political activists, said in a statement they disrupted the parade for 20 minutes "to bring attention to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians."

Of note: A member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts held up the Palestinian flag from a float during the procession in a show of solidarity amid the Israel-Hamas war, NBC News reports.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from The Seven Circles Alliance.

