Jon Batiste was the musical guest in 2021 on Louisiana's Celebration Gator float in the Macy's Thanksgiving parade. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's

Louisiana's massive alligator float will roll through the streets of New York City this week during the 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. What's happening: It's the third time the state's 60-foot-long "Celebration Gator" has been in the parade. The gator is the longest float ever included, Macy's says.

Entertainers: Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw from Mandeville and country singer Alex Smith from Alexandria will ride the float and perform, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, which oversees the state's tourism efforts.

Jon Batiste and Trombone Shorty were the musical performers the last two years.

The details: The Celebration Gator float features a street view of Louisiana with cypress trees, part of a paddlewheeler, French Quarter street signs and fleur-de-lis on the gator's tail.

The Celebration Gator has fleur-de-lis as the spikes on its tail. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's

The big picture: Louisiana is marketing the state to the audience watching the Macy's Parade and the Rose Parade on New Year's Day in person and on TV.

The state signed a three-year, $1.375 million contract to be in the Macy's parade. The contract ends this year.

How to watch: The parade will be on NBC from 8:30am to noon Thanksgiving Day in all time zones.

It will stream on Peacock.

Worth noting: Louisiana has another famous gator float, the Bacchagator, that parades in New Orleans with the Krewe of Bacchus.

It comes in at 105 feet long — dwarfing the Celebration Gator — because we go big for Mardi Gras.

The Celebration Gator features a street scene on the back of a 60-foot gator. Photo: Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Trombone Shorty was the musical guest last year in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor

The mouth of the Celebration Gator opens, revealing Mardi Gras beads stuck in the teeth. Photo: Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor