New Jon Batiste doc arrives Nov. 29

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

During filming for "American Symphony," Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad got married. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A new Netflix documentary, "American Symphony," starring Jon Batiste and his partner Suleika Jaouad, premieres Nov. 29. Why it matters: The documentary finds the New Orleans musician at a challenging inflection point when incredible heights in his career happen at the same time Jaouad faces a cancer diagnosis.

The documentary tails Batiste through production of "American Symphony," a piece he created and performed at Carnegie Hall.

In one particularly poignant scene, Batiste learns of his 11 Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 ceremony on the same day Jaouad starts chemotherapy.

What they're saying: A Variety review calls the doc "warm and lovely."

Worth noting: Batiste announced his first headlining North American tour on Monday in support of his recent "World Music Radio" release, though dates don't include New Orleans — yet.

The tour is currently slated to wrap up in Florida on April 27, which would make possible a return trip home for New Orleans Jazz Fest.

The big picture: As a musician, Batiste represents the sound of his city on a national stage, and his star isn't done rising.