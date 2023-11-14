Nov 14, 2023 - Music

New Jon Batiste doc arrives Nov. 29

Jon Batiste, wearing a tux, blows into an instrument that looks like a handheld piano, while he walks the red carpet with Suleika Jaouad, who laughs at his antics and looks toward the ground.

During filming for "American Symphony," Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad got married. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A new Netflix documentary, "American Symphony," starring Jon Batiste and his partner Suleika Jaouad, premieres Nov. 29.

Why it matters: The documentary finds the New Orleans musician at a challenging inflection point when incredible heights in his career happen at the same time Jaouad faces a cancer diagnosis.

The documentary tails Batiste through production of "American Symphony," a piece he created and performed at Carnegie Hall.

  • In one particularly poignant scene, Batiste learns of his 11 Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 ceremony on the same day Jaouad starts chemotherapy.

What they're saying: A Variety review calls the doc "warm and lovely."

Worth noting: Batiste announced his first headlining North American tour on Monday in support of his recent "World Music Radio" release, though dates don't include New Orleans — yet.

  • The tour is currently slated to wrap up in Florida on April 27, which would make possible a return trip home for New Orleans Jazz Fest.

The big picture: As a musician, Batiste represents the sound of his city on a national stage, and his star isn't done rising.

  • The same week a new trailer for the Netflix documentary arrived, so, too, did another six Grammy nominations.
  • Batiste was among a handful of Louisiana artists to earn nods. Every nominee for Best Regional Roots Music Album category, for example, is a Louisiana artist.
