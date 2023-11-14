New Jon Batiste doc arrives Nov. 29
A new Netflix documentary, "American Symphony," starring Jon Batiste and his partner Suleika Jaouad, premieres Nov. 29.
Why it matters: The documentary finds the New Orleans musician at a challenging inflection point when incredible heights in his career happen at the same time Jaouad faces a cancer diagnosis.
The documentary tails Batiste through production of "American Symphony," a piece he created and performed at Carnegie Hall.
- In one particularly poignant scene, Batiste learns of his 11 Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 ceremony on the same day Jaouad starts chemotherapy.
What they're saying: A Variety review calls the doc "warm and lovely."
Worth noting: Batiste announced his first headlining North American tour on Monday in support of his recent "World Music Radio" release, though dates don't include New Orleans — yet.
- The tour is currently slated to wrap up in Florida on April 27, which would make possible a return trip home for New Orleans Jazz Fest.
The big picture: As a musician, Batiste represents the sound of his city on a national stage, and his star isn't done rising.
- The same week a new trailer for the Netflix documentary arrived, so, too, did another six Grammy nominations.
- Batiste was among a handful of Louisiana artists to earn nods. Every nominee for Best Regional Roots Music Album category, for example, is a Louisiana artist.
