Things to Do

Louisiana gets float in 2024 Rose Parade

Chelsea Brasted
A rendering of Louisiana's float for the 2024 Rose Parade. Rendering: Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of Tourism

For the third year in a row, Louisiana will have a float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day

Driving the news: The Louisiana Office of Tourism released a rendering of the state's float and announced that it would also provide mid-parade entertainment.

  • Officials haven't yet announced who will lead that performance .

By the numbers: State tourism officials say participation in the 2022 and 2023 Rose Parades generated $39.2 million in media advertising value and reached about 4 billion viewers.

Details: Louisiana's 2024 float theme focuses on music as "The Universal Language."

