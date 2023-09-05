Louisiana gets float in 2024 Rose Parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of Louisiana's float for the 2024 Rose Parade. Rendering: Courtesy of the Louisiana Office of Tourism

For the third year in a row, Louisiana will have a float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day

Driving the news: The Louisiana Office of Tourism released a rendering of the state's float and announced that it would also provide mid-parade entertainment.

Officials haven't yet announced who will lead that performance .

By the numbers: State tourism officials say participation in the 2022 and 2023 Rose Parades generated $39.2 million in media advertising value and reached about 4 billion viewers.

Details: Louisiana's 2024 float theme focuses on music as "The Universal Language."