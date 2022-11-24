Skip to main content
In photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Laura Martinez

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, a tradition that dates back nearly a century, took place on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

The big picture: The 96th annual parade featured "16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus," per AP.

  • Singer Paula Abdul also joined the procession of characters for the first time.
  • Other performers included indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, singer Gloria Estefan, actor Mario Lopez and reggae star Ziggy Marley, AP reported.
The Macy's inflation team works on giant balloons as they prepare ahead of the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People line up to attend the parade. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People cheering in the street with confetti
Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A Santa Claus balloon appears in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Santa Claus takes part in the parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
People watch a gigantic Yoda balloon during the Thanksgiving parade
A Yoda balloon passes above spectators as they watch the parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A Pikachu and Pokeball balloon
A Pikachu is seen riding a Poké Ball sleigh balloon. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A minion
A balloon minion holds a banana. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Spectators at the parade hold a sign.
Spectators watch the parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Paula Abdul waves to spectators. Photo: CG Images/Getty Images
