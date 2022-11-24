In photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, a tradition that dates back nearly a century, took place on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

The big picture: The 96th annual parade featured "16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus," per AP.

Singer Paula Abdul also joined the procession of characters for the first time.

Other performers included indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, singer Gloria Estefan, actor Mario Lopez and reggae star Ziggy Marley, AP reported.

The Macy's inflation team works on giant balloons as they prepare ahead of the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

People line up to attend the parade. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Santa Claus takes part in the parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A Yoda balloon passes above spectators as they watch the parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A Pikachu is seen riding a Poké Ball sleigh balloon. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A balloon minion holds a banana. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Spectators watch the parade. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images