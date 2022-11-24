36 mins ago - Economy & Business
In photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, a tradition that dates back nearly a century, took place on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
The big picture: The 96th annual parade featured "16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus," per AP.
- Singer Paula Abdul also joined the procession of characters for the first time.
- Other performers included indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, singer Gloria Estefan, actor Mario Lopez and reggae star Ziggy Marley, AP reported.