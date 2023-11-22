The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed a deputy to the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Biden, per a letter sent to Lesley Wolf. Why it matters: The panel's demand that Wolf, assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, provide testimony by Dec. 7 signals the expansion of its inquiry into claims by two IRS whistleblowers that the Department of Justice slow-walked its investigation into Hunter Biden.

Driving the news: "Based on the Committee's investigation to date, it is clear that you possess specialized and unique information that is unavailable to the Committee through other sources and without which the Committee's inquiry would be incomplete," Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.

Jordan cited testimony from IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler and other sources indicating Wolf had a "central role" in the DOJ investigation into Hunter Biden, led by special counsel David Weiss.

"Information available to the Committee suggests that you — either directly or by instructing others — are responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department's investigation of Hunter Biden," the letter said.

What they're saying: Weiss told the committee in a closed-door interview earlier this month that political considerations "played no part in our decision-making" in the case, per multiple outlets.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

