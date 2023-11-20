Defense Secretary Austin makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaking in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on Nov. 20. Photo: W.G. Dunlop/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to "reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom" against Russia, the Pentagon said. Why it matters: His meetings with Ukrainian leaders came on the cusp of what's expected to be another tough winter of fighting for Ukraine after its summer counter-offensive gave way to a stalemate with Russian forces.

During its counter-offensive, Ukraine expended large amounts of artillery, ammunition and some fighting vehicles. Kyiv has said its forces need additional military supplies to counter Russia.

However, political chaos in Congress and opposition from some Republicans have stalled President Biden's request for additional military aid for Ukraine.

What they're saying: "I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia's aggression, both now and into the future," Austin said in a social media post.

Between the lines: As the war has worn on, public support for continued U.S. aid to Ukraine has begun to wane.

The share of Americans who say the U.S. is doing "too much" to help Ukraine rose to 41% last month — driven by growing concern among Republicans, a Gallup survey found.

The big picture: Last winter, Russia repeatedly bombed civilian infrastructure, like energy facilities, to cause massive blackouts and force Ukrainian citizens to ration energy.

This year, Ukraine has additional air defense systems to combat Russian air strikes.

