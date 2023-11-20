Lachlan Murdoch, who last week succeeded his father Rupert as chairman of both Fox Corp. and News Corp., over the weekend traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Fox News remains the most powerful source of information for Republicans, a majority of whom have soured on continuing to fund Ukraine's war with Russia.

Details: Murdoch was accompanied by two reporters who work for his companies, Ben Hall from Fox News and Jerome Starkey from the Sun.

Hall, who in early 2022 was severely injured while reported from the warzone in Ukraine, sat with Zelensky for an interview that Fox News plans to air on Tuesday night's episode of "Special Report with Bret Baier."

Hall also met with service members who assisted in his evacuation.

Murdoch, who declined comment via a Fox spokesperson, is said to have previously spoken with Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials via Zoom back in March.

The bottom line: It's unclear what was discussed between Murdoch and Zelensky, or how Moscow will react to the visit.

Of note: News Corp. is the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, whose reporter Evan Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia for the past eight months on disputed espionage charges.