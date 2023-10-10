WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich loses appeal in Russian court

Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Moscow City Court on Oct. 10. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: Gershkovich, who was detained by Russian authorities in March, will remain in prison until at least the end of November.

"It has now been more than six months since Evan's unjust arrest, and we are outraged that he continues to be wrongfully detained," a company spokeswoman for Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal's parent company, said in a statement, the Journal reported.

"The accusation against him is categorically false, and we call for his immediate release," they added.

Driving the news: Gershkovich's pretrial detention was initially slated to end May 29, but was extended until Aug. 30 Then Russian authorities extended it again until Nov. 30.

This is the third time Russian authorities have rejected an appeal by Gershkovich's lawyers to free him from prison, per ABC News.

The big picture: Gershkovich's arrest in March marked the first time a U.S. journalist was detained in an espionage case in Russia since the Cold War, per the Committee to Protect Journalists.