2 hours ago - World
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich loses appeal in Russian court
A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, multiple outlets reported.
Why it matters: Gershkovich, who was detained by Russian authorities in March, will remain in prison until at least the end of November.
- "It has now been more than six months since Evan's unjust arrest, and we are outraged that he continues to be wrongfully detained," a company spokeswoman for Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal's parent company, said in a statement, the Journal reported.
- "The accusation against him is categorically false, and we call for his immediate release," they added.
Driving the news: Gershkovich's pretrial detention was initially slated to end May 29, but was extended until Aug. 30 Then Russian authorities extended it again until Nov. 30.
- This is the third time Russian authorities have rejected an appeal by Gershkovich's lawyers to free him from prison, per ABC News.
The big picture: Gershkovich's arrest in March marked the first time a U.S. journalist was detained in an espionage case in Russia since the Cold War, per the Committee to Protect Journalists.
- Russian authorities have accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information "on the instructions of the United States" — an allegation the Wall Street Journal "vehemently" denied.
- In July, President Biden said he intended to pursue a prisoner swap for Gershkovich.
- However, Russian officials have said a verdict in the case must be reached before any swap deal can be struck, and legal experts believe it could be months before a trial for the case even begins, the Journal reported.