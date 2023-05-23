Skip to main content
36 mins ago - World

Russia extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

Ivana Saric
Evan Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court on April 18. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Russian court on Tuesday extended Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by another three months, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Driving the news: Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30 after a judge at Moscow's Lefortovo District Court approved the request by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that Gershkovich remain detained, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Gershkovich's detention had been set to expire on May 29, per the WSJ.

The big picture: Gershkovich's arrest marked the first time a U.S. journalist was detained in an espionage case in Russia since the Cold War.

Go deeper