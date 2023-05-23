Russia extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court on April 18. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Russian court on Tuesday extended Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by another three months, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Driving the news: Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30 after a judge at Moscow's Lefortovo District Court approved the request by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that Gershkovich remain detained, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Gershkovich's detention had been set to expire on May 29, per the WSJ.

The big picture: Gershkovich's arrest marked the first time a U.S. journalist was detained in an espionage case in Russia since the Cold War.