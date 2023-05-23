36 mins ago - World
Russia extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months
A Russian court on Tuesday extended Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by another three months, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Driving the news: Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30 after a judge at Moscow's Lefortovo District Court approved the request by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) that Gershkovich remain detained, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Gershkovich's detention had been set to expire on May 29, per the WSJ.
The big picture: Gershkovich's arrest marked the first time a U.S. journalist was detained in an espionage case in Russia since the Cold War.
- The U.S. officially declared last month that he had been "wrongfully detained" by Russia.