Data: JCal; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Hanukkah starts at sundown Dec. 7, with Dec. 8 as the first full day of the holiday this year. What's happening: Hanukkah 2023 begins on a different day on the Gregorian calendar than it did last year (and will next year), but it's on the same date annually on the lunisolar Hebrew calendar.

Between the lines: Hanukkah starts on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar.

The Hebrew calendar — also called the Jewish calendar — is timed according to the moon, with a "leap" month added seven times (including this year) in every 19-year cycle.

It works out that Jewish holidays are around the same time every year — like Hanukkah always being in the winter — and there's a full moon on the 15th of the month and a new moon at the start of the month.

What they're saying: "When you look at the sky, that's what the sky has looked like whenever Jews have celebrated this," says Rabbi Sarah Krinsky of Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C.