Stellantis autoworkers in Canada called to strike after contract talks fail

Lana Payne, president of Unifor, during a press conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, earlier this month. Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stellantis auto workers in Canada were called to strike early Monday after an 11:59 p.m. deadline for a new contract lapsed without an agreement.

The big picture: The announcement that affects some 8,200 Stellantis workercomes one day after the auto giant reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers union to end weeks of historic strike action in the U.S.

Stellantis is the last of the Detroit Three automakers yet to reach a new agreement with Canadian autoworkers union Unifor, which has ratified deals with Ford and General Motors.

While Unifor's negotiations with Stellantis are separate from the UAW's, the U.S. and Canadian auto industries are closely intertwined.

What they're saying Canadian autoworkers union Unifor said in a statement after the deadline lapsed that progress had been made and both sides would "continue to negotiate through the night."

The post, signed by Unifor national president Lana Payne and others, urged members to report for their next scheduled shift to speak with their "strike captain for picketing duties and further instructions."

The other side: LouAnn Gosselin, a spokesperson for Stellantis in Canada, said in a statement to media that the company was "extremely disappointed," but vowed to "continue to bargain in good faith" until the sides reached an agreement.

We look forward to getting everyone back to work as soon as possible," Gosselin added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.