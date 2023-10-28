UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis to end strike

A picket line outside the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant on Oct. 23, 2023. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union on Saturday announced a tentative contract agreement with Stellantis that would end a six-week strike against the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks.

Why it matters: The proposed agreement, which comes days after Ford reached a separate deal with the union, brings the historic work stoppage against the Detroit Three one step closer to a complete end.

Talks between the UAW and General Motors are continuing — but union leaders announced a new strike at a GM plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee late Saturday shortly after announcing the Stellantis deal.

Details: The UAW saved 5,000 jobs that were going to be eliminated, plus got a commitment from Stellantis to add an additional 5,000 jobs by the end of the agreement in April 2028, union leaders said Saturday.

Stellantis agreed to build a mid-sized truck at its recently closed factory in Belvidere, Ill, and is adding 1,000 jobs at a new battery plant also in Belvidere.

Where it stands: The tentative agreements at Ford and Stellantis — and any eventual GM deal — still need to be ratified by 57,000 UAW members at Ford, 43,000 at Stellantis and 46,000 at GM.

Union leaders plan to present details of the contracts to members in a Facebook Live event on Sunday, after which they'll have several days to vote yay or nay.

Ratification is likely, but not guaranteed.

What they're saying: "Once again, we have achieved what just weeks ago we were told was impossible," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.

"At Stellantis in particular, we have not only secured a record contract, we have begun to turn the tide in the war on the American working class."

The UAW and Stellantis are "charting a future of good middle-class jobs in battery manufacturing, consistent with the President's vision for a just transition where building a clean economy and creating good union jobs go hand-in-hand," Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, GM said it's "disappointed" by the UAW's new strike at the company's Spring Hill facility "in light of the progress we have made."

"We have continued to bargain in good faith with the UAW, and our goal remains to reach an agreement as quickly as possible."

By the numbers: The six-week strike has been costly for automakers.

Earlier this week, GM reported a third-quarter profit of $3.1 billion — but said the strike has already cost the company $800 million, and without a settlement, would cost about $200 million per week going forward.

Ford reported lower-than-expected earnings and saide the strike had cost the company about $1.3 billion in lost production.

Stellantis is expected to share its third-quarter results next week.

Catch up quick: The UAW, under Fain, used a novel tactic to try to win rich contracts with Detroit automakers after years of concessions.

The UAW ordered work stoppages at just a few key factories and parts centers at each company, effectively forcing the automakers to bargain against each other.

Historically, the union would target one company for a strike until a deal was reached, and then seek a pattern agreement with the others.

Go deeper: How the UAW strike is affecting workers and the economy

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.