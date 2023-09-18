Ford, Canadian auto workers face deadline for another potential strike
Ford and the union representing about 5,100 auto workers in Canada remain far apart on a new contract as a midnight deadline approaches, adding to the labor troubles the automaker is already facing in the United States.
Why it matters: In the U.S., a coordinated UAW strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis began on Sept. 15. The American and Canadian auto industries are closely intertwined so a labor action in one country could quickly affect employees across the border.
- Ford's engine plants in Windsor and Essex, Ontario (just across the river from Detroit), for example, produce V8 engines for Ford's F-series pickup trucks, Transit vans and Mustang sports cars.
- Without those engines, five factories in the U.S. employing nearly 24,000 American auto workers could be forced to curtail production.
Yes, but: Those factories could still build trucks, vans and Mustangs with 6-cylinder engines, but customers might be disappointed.
The big picture: Unlike the UAW's high-profile strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers, Unifor, which represents Canadian auto workers, has been quietly bargaining with Ford over wages, pensions and the transition to electric vehicles.
- Unifor selected Ford as its "target" company for negotiations, and will use the eventual deal as the pattern for bargaining with Stellantis and General Motors.
- The UAW has traditionally used the same approach, but opted instead for a novel strike strategy that hits three plants — one for each company — while most other members continue working under expired contracts.
Where it stands: Unifor's national president, Lana Payne, said Sunday that the two sides remain "far apart" ahead of today's 11:59 pm contract expiration.
- "As the deadline approaches, Unifor members at Ford Motor Company are advised to be prepared for all scenarios, including strike action," she wrote in an update to members.
- Besides the two Canadian engine plants, Ford has one assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto, which makes the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs.
What they're saying: "We are hard at work at the bargaining table with Unifor to create a blueprint that leads our employees, our business, our customers, and our communities into the future," a Ford spokesperson said.
- "As Lana Payne said in her webcast last week to Unifor members, these discussions are best left at the bargaining table."
