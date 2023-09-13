57 mins ago - Economy & Business
Ford ups the ante in the tailgate wars
Ford's new swinging Pro Access tailgate represents the latest innovation in the ever-escalating pickup truck wars.
Why it matters: By swinging out instead of down, users can more easily reach tools and other items stored in the bed.
Flashback: On 2019 models, General Motors introduced the flexible MultiPro tailgate, with six configurations to make everyday tasks easier and more efficient.
- The catch: In its lowest position, GM's fancy tailgate could be damaged from interference with the tow hitch.
Ford's solution is a swinging tailgate that has three built-in stops, allowing users to access the bed even when a trailer is still attached to the truck.
- It also works as a conventional tailgate.
- It's available on the refreshed 2024 F-150, unveiled Tuesday at a preview event ahead of the Detroit auto show.