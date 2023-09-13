Ford ups the ante in the tailgate wars

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ford's new Pro Access tailgate swings out, making it easier to access things in the bed. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor

Ford's new swinging Pro Access tailgate represents the latest innovation in the ever-escalating pickup truck wars.

Why it matters: By swinging out instead of down, users can more easily reach tools and other items stored in the bed.

Flashback: On 2019 models, General Motors introduced the flexible MultiPro tailgate, with six configurations to make everyday tasks easier and more efficient.

The catch: In its lowest position, GM's fancy tailgate could be damaged from interference with the tow hitch.

Ford's solution is a swinging tailgate that has three built-in stops, allowing users to access the bed even when a trailer is still attached to the truck.