Canadian auto workers join UAW in strike against GM

The Canadian auto workers union launched a strike against General Motors early Tuesday after negotiations failed to yield a new contract.

Why it matters: The strike worsens the labor strife for GM, which is already dealing with a historic UAW strike in the U.S.

Driving the news: Unifor — which represents hourly auto workers in Canada in addition to other private sector workers — said it had begun a strike at several GM plants, covering 4,280 workers.

It comes after the union recently reached a deal with Ford — a move that typically sets a pattern for a contract at the other automakers.

"This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement. "The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern – not today – not ever."

Zoom in: Unifor is particularly dissatisfied about GM's offers on retirement benefits and temporary workers.

The other side: GM said in a statement that it made a "record economic offer that recognizes the many contributions of our represented team members – past, present, and future" but "there are some final outstanding items to be resolved at the bargaining table."