Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status after blockbuster Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire following a project to re-record her albums, a record-breaking, economy-boosting Eras Tour and blockbuster box office takings for her concert film, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Why it matters: The singer is "one of the few entertainers" to achieve billionaire status based solely on music and performances, per Bloomberg, which reported Thursday that this was due to work, talent, "canny marketing and timing."

By the numbers: After Swift's 53 U.S. concerts in 2023 added an estimated $4.3 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product, Bloomberg News analysis showed her net worth had risen to $1.1 billion.

What we're watching: Swift, who announced in 2019 that she would re-record her old albums, is set to release on Friday "1989 (Taylor's Version)," nine years after the original album was released.

Flashback: Swift rose to prominence in 2006 after releasing her debut album, "Tim McGraw" at age 16, which peaked at No.40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.6 on the U.S. country charts.

