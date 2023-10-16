Singer Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 11. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift's concert film on The Eras Tour raked in $95 million-$97 million at the box office in the U.S. and Canada during its opening weekend, AMC Theatres said Sunday.

Why it matters: It's the highest-grossing concert film in North America for an opening weekend on record.

The Eras Tour film that debuted on Oct. 13 has already set a new advanced sales record, with AMC noting on Oct. 10 that it had sold more than $100 million in advance tickets globally.

By the numbers: The box office takings are the most any concert movie has made in the past 50 years.

"Woodstock" (1970) currently holds the record with "an inflation-adjusted box office gross of more than $270 million," the Los Angeles Times notes.

The Eras Tour movie is also closing in on the October launch record of "Joker," which made that month in 2019 $96.2 million.

Between the lines: Theaters, desperate for revenue as the Hollywood actors strike continues, see live event and classics showings as a way to sell seats, per Axios' Sara Fischer.

