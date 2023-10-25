Shares in Meta rose more than 4% in extended trading Wednesday after the tech giant said it beat Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines and forecast strong growth in the fourth quarter.

Why it matters: The earnings beat underscores how well Meta's ad business has been able to recover from of a major slowdown in 2022.

The period between July and September marked the third consecutive quarter in which Meta's quarterly revenue grew year-over-year.

Meta's share price was up 174% year-to-date heading into earnings.

What they're saying: "We had a good quarter for our community and business," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

"I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI studio."

Be smart: Meta has focused more of its investor messaging in the past year on its investments in artificial intelligence over virtual and augmented reality.

But the company continues to spend heavily on its Reality Labs division.

The firm said it expects operating losses from that division to increase year-over-year for the full year of 2023.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

Earnings: $4.39 per share vs $3.63 per share expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

$4.39 per share vs $3.63 per share expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue: $34.15 billion vs $33.56 billion expected by LSEG.

$34.15 billion vs $33.56 billion expected by LSEG. Daily active users (DAUs): 2.09 billion vs 2.07 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

2.09 billion vs 2.07 billion expected, according to StreetAccount Monthly active users (MAUs): 3.05 billion vs 3.05 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

3.05 billion vs 3.05 billion expected, according to StreetAccount Average revenue per user (ARPU): $11.23 vs $11.05 expected, according to StreetAccount

The big picture: The positive earnings report comes the day after dozens of state attorneys general filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the company, alleging it knowingly issued products and features that pose psychological risks to children and teen users.

The company warned Wednesday that regulatory pressure could "significantly impact our business and our financial results."

In May, the Federal Trade Commission proposed new terms involving a 2019 settlement with Meta that would prohibit the company from profiting from data it collects from users under age 18.

In a statement, Meta said it's contesting the matter, "but if we are unsuccessful it would have an adverse impact on our business."

What to watch: The company projected strong earnings for the fourth quarter, and noted current exchange rates are expected to add a 2% tailwind to the company's annual revenue.

Go deeper: