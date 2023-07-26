Meta stock surges on revenue beat, upbeat guidance

Share on email (opens in new window)

Shares for Facebook parent Meta spiked roughly 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the tech giant handily beat Wall Street expectations on revenue, earnings and user growth for the second quarter of the year.

Why it matters: Meta also issued positive guidance for the third quarter, giving investors a dose of optimism amid an otherwise mixed earnings season for ad-supported digital platforms.

While Google parent Alphabet also beat revenue expectations for the second quarter on Tuesday, Snap Inc.'s stock plunged yesterday after executives issued weak third quarter guidance.

Details: Meta's revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $32 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates.

Its ad revenue grew nearly 12% last quarter year-over-year, a major jump compared to rival Google, which grew ad revenues just 3.29% year-over-year last quarter.

Its profits also surged 16% last quarter compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Be smart: An earnings beat reflects Meta's efforts to rein in costs, following huge spending levels during the pandemic.

The company said in an press release that as of June 30, 2023, it had "substantially completed planned employee layoffs" and that headcount had shrunk 14% year-over-year to 71.469 employees.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

Earnings: $2.98 per share. That may not compare with the $2.91 per share expected by Refinitiv.

$2.98 per share. That may not compare with the $2.91 per share expected by Refinitiv. Revenue: $32.0 billion. That may not compare with the $31.12 billion expected by Refinitiv.

$32.0 billion. That may not compare with the $31.12 billion expected by Refinitiv. Daily Active Users (DAUs): 2.06 billion vs 2.04 billion expected, according to StreetAccount.

2.06 billion vs 2.04 billion expected, according to StreetAccount. Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 3.03 billion vs 3 billion expected, according to StreetAccount.

3.03 billion vs 3 billion expected, according to StreetAccount. Average Revenue per User (ARPU): $10.63 vs $10.22 expected, according to StreetAccount.

Between the lines: Positive second quarter results add to the momentum Meta has experienced in 2023, following a brutal sell-off in 2022.

Meta's year-over-year revenue finally grew last quarter after three consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.

The big picture: Meta continues to invest in new products and services that it hopes will propel its ad business and create new revenue opportunities long-term.

In a statement, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company has "the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall."

In its earnings release, Meta called artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse its "most compelling opportunities."

Yes, but: Some of those investments, Meta warned, will continue to eat at its profits.

Meta's virtual and augmented reality division "Reality Labs" lost $3.7 billion last quarter. It expects losses within that segment to "increase meaningfully year-over-year" due to product investments.

What's next: For the third quarter, Meta projects revenues to fall between $32-34.5 billion, which would represent at least a 15% increase for the quarter year-over-year.

