Meta's foundation is crumbling
Meta, formerly Facebook, once seemed an impenetrable fortress, but it's now showing big cracks.
Why it matters: These problems run deeper than the current ad slowdown and won't be fixed by big layoffs announced Wednesday.
Driving the news: Meta said it will lay off 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its staff.
- The company's first-ever widespread job cuts come after years of rapid, unchecked hiring, including a jaw-dropping 28% rise in headcount last year.
What's happening: While many other big tech companies are making or considering job cuts, Meta faces major structural challenges that predate this year's economic downturn — and now need to be addressed by a smaller, potentially demoralized staff.
Signs of slowed momentum have been surfacing for months.
- The company reported its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines last month, after confirming its first-ever user decline in February.
- Meta's stock has lost more than 70% of its value this year, making it the worst performer so far this year in the S&P 500.
- Its net income has grown significantly slower than its revenues in the past five years.
- Meta said at the outset of the year that it expected Apple’s changes to app tracking would cut $10 billion from its bottom line this year — a huge tax on a company that was already starting to see growth slow.
The big picture: Meta has been investing heavily in a years-off metaverse future, while scrapping forays into cryptocurrency, gaming and live shopping.
- At the same time, it has not found ways to counter huge near-term threats to its core social network advertising business, including an aging user base, the rise of TikTok and a new Apple privacy policy that makes ad targeting much harder.
- The company's unchecked metaverse investment and hiring might have been sustainable in a growing market, but the sudden, sharp slowdown in advertising is making that project's cost stand out as a problem.
Between the lines: Meta's old playbook for dealing with setbacks and challenges isn't working any more.
- New internal projects — including a Facebook Gaming effort to take on Twitch and YouTube as well as a live shopping feature for Facebook — keep getting scrapped.
- Cloning the features and services of rivals worked to a degree to counter the rise of Snapchat, but it hasn't done much to fend off TikTok, despite the launch of Meta's TikTok clone Reels last year.
- Buying other companies with promising new technologies and services — as Facebook did through its purchases of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 —is largely off the table today thanks to a hostile antitrust climate in D.C.
"Meta is amidst an identity crisis," Forrester research director Mike Proulx said in a statement. "The company has one foot in a risky long-term metaverse bet and another foot failing to compete with TikTok."
- "Expect more headwinds for Meta as Gen Z continues to exit Facebook and favor TikTok over Reels, and CMOs consolidate their slashed media budgets towards safe and sure bets.”
What's next: Meta still faces all the same problems that it has failed to address in recent years — only now with less ad revenue and a smaller staff worried about job security.