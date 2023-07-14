What's really hot about Zuck? That smokin' stock price

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

After years of playing either the butt of the joke or the evil tech overlord, Mark Zuckerberg is having a moment. Apparently, it's Hot Zuck Summer.

The latest: His new social media site, Threads, is a hit. His bare-chested pic was met with more thirst than derision.

There's the smokin' hot bounceback of that stock price. Meta's stock has more than tripled since bottoming out in October after the company reported a big drop in profits.

It's now the second-best-performing stock of the year.

What happened: Meta pivoted away from its disastrous turn to the metaverse, laid off thousands of people — a move Wall Street loved — and launched a Twitter clone just as Elon Musk's social media site had become literally (if temporarily) unusable.

Zoom out: Zuck's pivot to the cool side — the Wall Street Journal declared it so! — has echoes of Bill Gates. For a time in the 1990s, the Microsoft founder was considered more of a villain character, especially when the company was battling the Justice Department in its big antitrust case.

But time, and a boatload of philanthropy, smoothed the rough edges. In light of the new tech billionaires who came after him, Gates took on a new shine as a sort of lovable, aging nerd. Even recent PR snafus haven't seemed to have shaken that image.

The bottom line: Where your stock goes, your reputation follows.

