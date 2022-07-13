A lot of people want a bite out of Elon Musk this week.

Catch up quick: Popsicle caricatures of the world's richest man sold out before any other billionaire flavors (like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg), when an "Eat the Rich" marketing stunt made its way through New York.

Back story: MSCHF — a venture-backed viral marketing company responsible for Dead Startup Toys and Lil Was X's Satan Nike shoes — wanted to start a conversation about wealth, the company told CBS.

"Eat the rich," commonly attributed to philosopher Jean-Jacques Rosseau, has become a rallying cry against the super-wealthy.

The brain freeze moment: Capitalizing on the angst at $10 a popsicle is undeniably ironic.

Our thought bubble, via Axios Pro's Kerry Flynn, pictured above: Melty Musk's "hair was delicious."