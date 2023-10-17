Ukraine marks 600 days of war as Russian assault wears on

A woman crosses herself as she passes the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, in Kyiv last month. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine on Monday marked 600 days since the start of Russia's invasion, as the bloodshed stretches on with no clear end in sight.

The big picture: Ukraine's counteroffensive, launched roughly four months ago, has made some headway — but it's had limited success against Russia's larger military, AP reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated "600 days of defiance" in a post on X Monday.

"I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine's freedom," he said. "May the memory of everyone who gave their lives to preserve our nation be eternal and blessed.

"We will undoubtedly prevail," he added.

State of play: Zelensky has acknowledged that the counteroffensive has progressed more slowly than he'd like, noting that it further highlights the need for Western military equipment.

Zoom out: A successful counteroffensive by Ukraine would make it easier to reach a negotiated settlement in the war, but also ramps up concerns that Russia could turn to its nuclear arsenal.