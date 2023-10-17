DOJ appeals length of Proud Boys leaders' prison sentences in Jan. 6 cases

The Justice Department is appealing the prison sentences of four former Proud Boys leaders who were convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Ethan Nordean were all sentenced to between 15 and 22 years in prison earlier this year. In court filings Monday, the prosecution appealed the length of all four men's prison sentences, AP reported.

Tarrio's 22-year sentence was the longest handed down in a Jan. 6 case, but was significantly shorter than the 33 years that prosecutors had sought.

Prosecutors had also sought significantly longer sentences for the other three members of the right-wing extremist group.

State of play: Nayib Hassan, an attorney for Tarrio, called the government's appeal "ludicrous" in a statement to Axios, adding that the defense team looks forward to reviewing "whatever the government intends to file as a basis for their appeal."

"We are tediously working on the grounds for Tarrio's appeal and believe we will prevail on multiple grounds," Hassan added.

Attorney Norm Pattis, who represents Biggs and Rehl, told AP that the government's appeals were "ridiculous."

Nordean's attorney, Nicholas Smith, told AP that Nordean was "encouraged by the government's agreement that errors led to the judgment and sentence in his case."

The Justice Department and Pattis did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.