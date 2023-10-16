Share on email (opens in new window)

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday and said it plans to close "underperforming stores."

Why it matters: The Philadelphia-based drugstore chain's bankruptcy filing comes as it faces federal, state and other lawsuits tied to allegedly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, including substances.

Context: In March, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid accusing the pharmacy chain of knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids.

DOJ alleged in the complaint that from May 2014 to June 2019 that Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions "that were medically unnecessary, lacked a medically accepted indication, or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice."

By the numbers: The chain operates more than 2,100 retail pharmacy stores across 17 states.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.