17 mins ago - Economy & Business
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy, will close underperforming stores
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday and said it plans to close "underperforming stores."
Why it matters: The Philadelphia-based drugstore chain's bankruptcy filing comes as it faces federal, state and other lawsuits tied to allegedly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, including substances.
Context: In March, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid accusing the pharmacy chain of knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids.
- DOJ alleged in the complaint that from May 2014 to June 2019 that Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions "that were medically unnecessary, lacked a medically accepted indication, or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice."
By the numbers: The chain operates more than 2,100 retail pharmacy stores across 17 states.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.