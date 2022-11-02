CVS reaches $5 billion deal to settle opioid lawsuits

CVS Health said Wednesday that it has agreed to pay $5.2 billion to settle lawsuits over how its pharmacies handled prescriptions for addictive opioid painkillers.

Why it matters: CVS is the first drugstore company to reach a nationwide settlement in a series of lawsuits brought by a group of states and Native American tribes.

The company said the deal would resolve all outstanding claims by states, political subdivisions and tribes in the U.S. CVS did not admit wrongdoing.

Driving the news: CVS — the largest chain of pharmacies in the country — announced the deal in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday morning.

If accepted by the courts, the company would pay $4.9 billion to states and other municipalities and $130 million to tribes over 10 years beginning in 2023.

What they're saying: "We are pleased to resolve these longstanding claims and putting them behind us is in the best interest of all parties, as well as our customers, colleagues and shareholders," Thomas Moriarty, CVS' chief policy officer and general counsel, said in a statement.