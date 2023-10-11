Skip to main content
First U.S. weapons shipment since start of war with Hamas arrives in Israel

Rebecca Falconer
Soldiers walk past tanks moving outside of Kibbutz Kfar Aza where days earlier Hamas militants attacked this kibbutz near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel.

Soldiers in Kfar Aza, Israel, on Tuesday walk past tanks moving outside of Kibbutz Kfar Aza where days earlier Hamas militants attacked this kibbutz near the border with Gaza. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The first plane carrying U.S. weaponry arrived at Israel's Nevatim Air Base on Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

Details: Hagari said the ammunition would "enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios" as Israeli forces prepare for a wide-ranging offensive against Hamas following the militant group's surprise air, land and sea attack Saturday.

A screenshot of an Israel Defense Forces tweet, saying: " The first plane carrying U.S. armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening. The cooperation between our militaries is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war."
Photo: Israel Defense Forces/X

The big picture: At least 900 Israelis and 830 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began. Thousands of people have been injured and tens of thousands of others have been displaced.

