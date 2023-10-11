First U.S. weapons shipment since start of war with Hamas arrives in Israel

Soldiers in Kfar Aza, Israel, on Tuesday walk past tanks moving outside of Kibbutz Kfar Aza where days earlier Hamas militants attacked this kibbutz near the border with Gaza. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The first plane carrying U.S. weaponry arrived at Israel's Nevatim Air Base on Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

Details: Hagari said the ammunition would "enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios" as Israeli forces prepare for a wide-ranging offensive against Hamas following the militant group's surprise air, land and sea attack Saturday.

Photo: Israel Defense Forces/X

The big picture: At least 900 Israelis and 830 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began. Thousands of people have been injured and tens of thousands of others have been displaced.

President Biden said Tuesday the U.S. "has Israel's back" and will make sure it "can defend itself today, tomorrow — as we always have."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel this week.

