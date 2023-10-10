Blinken to travel to Israel in show of U.S. support following Hamas attack

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel this week, the State Department confirmed Tuesday.

The big picture: The visit comes as the U.S. doubles down on its role in the crisis, with President Biden reaffirming support for Israel and sending additional military aid to the country following Hamas' attack over the weekend.

"The brutality of Hamas' blood thirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS. This is terrorism," Biden said during a briefing Tuesday, speaking alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken.

Driving the news: During the visit, Blinken is expected to meet with top Israeli leadership, receive security updates and decipher what more the U.S. can provide to Israel, the Washington Post reports.

Blinken is expected to depart the U.S. on Wednesday and arrive in Israel on Thursday. Details on how long he would remain were unclear.

Of note: Blinken visited Ukraine, another country in the midst of war, last month for the fourth time since Russia's invasion.