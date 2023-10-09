Skip to main content
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, U.S. senators meet China's Xi in latest diplomatic outreach

Jacob Knutson
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Oct. 9.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Oct. 9. Photo: Andy Wong/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A bipartisan delegation of senators led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday as part of an effort to stabilize the fragile relations between the U.S. and China.

Why it matters: The lawmakers are the latest senior U.S. officials to travel to Beijing in recent months to try to smooth ties between the two countries — and the trip comes ahead of a possible meeting between President Biden and Xi next month.

Driving the news: During Monday's meeting, Xi said he hopes for "peaceful coexistence" and "win-win cooperation" between the U.S. and China.

  • At a press conference after the meeting, Schumer said: "The best path forward for the U.S. remains cooperation and fair competition."
  • "Both sides, the Chinese and us, said unless we have sincere conversations about our differences and not pull any punches, that we would never solve these problems," he added.

Details: Schumer also pressed Xi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to issue a stronger statement on Hamas' recent attack on Israel, saying he was disappointed with China's initial reaction.

  • After the meeting, in an updated statement through a foreign ministry spokesperson, China said it "condemns all violence and attacks on civilians" and that it believes the "most urgent task now is to reach a ceasefire and restore peace."
  • Originally, its foreign ministry called on "relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation."

Of note: Biden has signaled that it's possible he could meet with Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

The big picture: Before making the trip, Schumer said the delegation's visit would focus on promoting reciprocity for U.S. businesses and urging China to crack down on fentanyl.

  • Schumer was joined by Sens. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Kennedy (R-La.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).
  • The group heads to Japan and Korea next.

