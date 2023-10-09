U.S. Ambassador to Israel nominee and former Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew in Astoria, New York, in 2018. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Queens Community House

The confirmation hearing for President Biden's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, will begin on Oct. 18, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced Monday.

State of play: Tom Nides, the former ambassador who departed from the role in July, told NBC News the Senate needed to confirm the former treasury secretary "immediately" due to the fighting between Israel and Hamas that's killed at least 900 Israelis and 687 Palestinians.

Biden nominated Lew last month.

Zoom out: Lew also worked as deputy secretary of state and White House chief of staff in the Obama administration during some challenging moments for the U.S.-Israeli relationship.

These include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy of expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and the clash between Netanyahu and then-President Obama over the U.S. 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Axios' Hans Nichols and Barak Ravid note.

Lew practices Orthodox Judaism and has close ties with the Jewish community throughout the U.S.

