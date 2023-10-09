Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents probe

President Biden speaks on the terrorist attacks in Israel from the State Dining Room at the White House on Oct. 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Biden was interviewed over the past two days by Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents, the White House confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: "The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday," White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams said in an emailed statement.

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Sams said.

The big picture: Biden's interview may signal that Hur is nearing the end of his investigation, according to the New York Times, which first reported on the interview.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Hur to lead the probe after the discovery of two sets of classified documents from Biden's time as vice president in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and a private office space.

The documents were discovered by Biden's personal attorneys, who said they alerted National Archives of the documents.

Between the lines: The interview occurred as the White House has been monitoring and responding to deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas following the Palestinian militants' surprise air, land and sea attack.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.