House GOP lawmakers shrug off Trump's speaker endorsement
GOP lawmakers are casting doubt on whether former President Trump's endorsement of House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will move the needle in the speaker race, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Trump's backing may be counterproductive in swaying moderates — and the GOP conference vote to pick a speaker nominee is secret ballot, taking the loyalty test out of the equation.
- The House GOP conference's internal vote on the next speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.
What they're saying: Moderate lawmakers and those representing districts President Biden won in 2020 are worried that voting for Trump's hand-picked candidate could hurt them in their elections back home.
- "It likely hurts more than helps. Likely Jordan accelerates getting the votes he was going to get anyway but hardens those he wasn't getting faster," another lawmaker said.
- "It probably works both ways. Some will be impressed, some are sick of him and would like him to stay in Florida," another moderate said. "For me it's a negative. His brand is toxic."
- "The real question is can Republicans in districts Biden won vote for a Trump-endorsed Speaker?" one conservative who is backing Jordan questioned. "They will still have to cast a public vote on the House floor."
The other side: Others said that it might nudge lawmakers off the fence who represent conservative districts and have good relationships with both Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
- "I think his endorsement helps. But the question is always can you get to to 218? I don't think it hurts in that regard, but I do think it helps consolidate support, or get people who are maybe undecided to look more favorably at the Jordan camp," one lawmaker told Axios.
- "Yes [it helps]," Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) said.
- I think it creates a net gain, but it does pull some others off," said another lawmaker who is backing Jordan.
The bottom line: "I love Trump but this is inside baseball and not a Republican primary," a senior lawmaker told Axios.
- "It does not move the needle," the lawmaker said.
- While Trump has had successes in swaying certain GOP primaries, his backing of Sen. Rick Scott's challenge of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did little to impact the race last November.