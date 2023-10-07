House GOP lawmakers shrug off Trump's speaker endorsement

GOP lawmakers are casting doubt on whether former President Trump's endorsement of House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will move the needle in the speaker race, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Trump's backing may be counterproductive in swaying moderates — and the GOP conference vote to pick a speaker nominee is secret ballot, taking the loyalty test out of the equation.

The House GOP conference's internal vote on the next speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

What they're saying: Moderate lawmakers and those representing districts President Biden won in 2020 are worried that voting for Trump's hand-picked candidate could hurt them in their elections back home.

"It likely hurts more than helps. Likely Jordan accelerates getting the votes he was going to get anyway but hardens those he wasn't getting faster," another lawmaker said.

"It probably works both ways. Some will be impressed, some are sick of him and would like him to stay in Florida," another moderate said. "For me it's a negative. His brand is toxic."

"The real question is can Republicans in districts Biden won vote for a Trump-endorsed Speaker?" one conservative who is backing Jordan questioned. "They will still have to cast a public vote on the House floor."

The other side: Others said that it might nudge lawmakers off the fence who represent conservative districts and have good relationships with both Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

"I think his endorsement helps. But the question is always can you get to to 218? I don't think it hurts in that regard, but I do think it helps consolidate support, or get people who are maybe undecided to look more favorably at the Jordan camp," one lawmaker told Axios.

"Yes [it helps]," Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) said.

I think it creates a net gain, but it does pull some others off," said another lawmaker who is backing Jordan.

The bottom line: "I love Trump but this is inside baseball and not a Republican primary," a senior lawmaker told Axios.