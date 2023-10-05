Trump campaign says it raised more than $45.5 million in third quarter
Former President Trump's campaign said Wednesday that it raised more than $45.5 million during the third quarter, a blitz that his campaign attributed to "overwhelming grassroots support."
By the numbers: The campaign said that it has more than $37.5 million cash on hand entering October, with $36 million designated for use in the primary.
The big picture: Trump has aggressively fund-raised off his mounting legal troubles, bringing in millions alone after the release of his mug shot in Fulton County.
- Trump's third quarter fund-raising blitz, an improvement from the previous period, gives him a financial edge as he maintains his strong lead over his Republican rivals in primary polling.
- His campaign said it raised $35 million during the second quarter of the year.
Between the lines: The third-quarter fundraising was raised through Trump's joint fund-raising committee, which includes both his official campaign and the Save America political action committee, CNN reports.
- The campaign's announcement did not say how much of the fund-raising went to the campaign and how much went to the PAC.
- Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on this.
Of note: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign raised $15 million during the third quarter, a campaign spokesperson told Axios earlier on Wednesday.
- The DeSantis campaign has $5 million cash on hand that could be spent on the primary, the New York Times reported.
What to watch: All candidates have until Oct. 15 to publicly disclose their fundraising and spending totals from the third quarter.
