Kari Lake files paperwork to run for U.S. Senate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kari Lake greets people outside of the Fiserv Forum before the start of the first GOP presidential debate on Aug. 23. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kari Lake, the Trump-aligned former news anchor who still hasn't accepted her 2022 Arizona gubernatorial defeat, filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for U.S. Senate.

Why it matters: Lake's entrance into the race sets up a potential three-way race with Independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Sinema has yet to announce whether she'll seek reelection.

State of play: Lake, who registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission, is hosting a rally on Oct. 10 to make a "huge announcement," per a press release.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is the only other GOP candidate to officially declare candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat so far.

What we're watchhing: Blake Masters, who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Mark Kelly last year, is also reportedly jumping into the Senate race.

Trump backed both Masters and Lake in their 2022 races but has remained much closer with Lake, who at one point was discussed as his potential 2024 running mate.

Between the lines: Lake is the immediate front-runner if she jumps into the race and will be "the 800-pound gorilla" in the Republican primary, GOP political consultant Kirk Adams told Axios Phoenix in August.

Go deeper: Kari Lake meets with 6 GOP senators amid 2024 speculation

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.