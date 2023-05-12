Scoop: Kari Lake meets with 6 GOP senators amid 2024 speculation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake met with multiple Republican senators on Thursday amid speculation she is seriously weighing a 2024 Senate bid, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Lake narrowly lost her gubernatorial race in 2022, but is seen as a top GOP contender to win the seat held by moderate former Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Lake — who has refused to concede the Arizona gubernatorial election — has built nationwide name recognition among Trump supporters, with conservative and populist lawmakers encouraging her to run.

She met with Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) and Steve Daines (R-Montana).

Lake's meeting with Daines — the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm — lasted two hours, a source familiar told Axios.

What to watch: While Lake hasn't officially announced a bid, she didn't rule out the possibility of hopping into the Arizona Senate race.

Lake said given the situation at the border, she expects a Republican to win the Senate race in 2024.

"She's [Sinema] said a couple of things that were bold and I admire any time that you see a politician do something bold, but in my opinion, that shouldn't be one or two things over the course of six years, you should be doing bold things for your constituents every single day," Lake told Axios.

The bottom line: Arizona is a key swing state for the Senate majority in 2024.